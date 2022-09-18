Elaine E. McLaren

July 2, 1927 – Sept. 14, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Elaine Elizabeth (nee: Wuerker) McLaren, age 95, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Gardens Assisted Living on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Elaine was born in Racine on July 2, 1927 to the late Carl and Emma (nee: Karnack) Wuerker. She was a 1945 graduate of William Horlick High School. On May 27, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Racine, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James Corsie McLaren. Sadly, James died at a younger age on September 8, 1973.

During her career, Elaine worked at Massey-Ferguson, Belle City Veterinary Clinic and Ascension All Saints in physical therapy, from where she retired in 1989. She was an active member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross Church, Lutheran High School Ladies Guild, Lutheran High School Thrift Shop (for over 50 years) and volunteered for various other places throughout our community. Outside of volunteering, Elaine enjoyed swimming all her life and had a great fondness for animals, both wild and domestic. She enjoyed traveling and always looked forward for trips to visit family. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her sons: Jay (Cynthia) McLaren of Rochester, MN and Robert (Annette) McLaren of Hoover, AL; grandchildren: Jami (Sarah), Alex (Julie), Christopher and Celena McLaren; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Eli and Kinsley McLaren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Wuerker; brothers: Herbert and Raymond (Dorian) Wuerker; James' parents: Thomas and Mary (nee: Corsie) McLaren; and brothers-in-law: William (Janice) and Thomas (Betty) McLaren.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Racine Zoological Society or to Lutheran Chapel of the Cross have been suggested.

