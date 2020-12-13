Elaine E. Longmore/ VanRemmen/Sawasky Nee: Kowalsky

1929—2020
Elaine Elizabeth Longmore, age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI. She was born in Racine on September 2, 1929, daughter of the late Fredrick and Constance (Nee: Kessler) Kowalsky.
Elaine was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1947. In her earlier years, she was employed by A & P Foods, D & E Tool and Die, and owner of Dairy Royal. On October 1, 1949, Elaine was united in marriage to Daniel Sawasky who preceded her in death on December 27, 1974. After several years, she was lucky enough to find love again and married Gordon VanRemmen on October 21, 1976, who preceded her in death on December 19, 1997. On August 2, 2002, Elaine was blessed to be united in marriage to Donald Longmore who preceded her in death on February 26, 2020.
Throughout her life, Elaine cherished her family and friends and was devoted to her Catholic faith. As a young adult, she enjoyed visiting the family cottage at Powers Lake where she spent time boating, fishing, and playing cards such as Nertz. Eventually, her love for traveling broadened, but a favorite destination was her home on Hilton Head Island where she would work puzzles, read, play Sheepshead, golf, and visit the beach with her grandchildren. All of her life, Elaine remained an avid Packer fan, cheering them on every week. She enjoyed cooking and baking and never passed up a sweet treat as long as it didn’t have raisins.
Surviving are her children, Sandy (Dave) Seitz, Cindy Lennon, Dick (Fritzie) Sawasky, Donna (Bruce) Guilette, Terri (Gary) Schildt, Patti (Gregg) Whitworth, Dave (Anne) Sawasky, John Sawasky, Janet Benson, Mary (Vic) Doucette, Sue Hobach (Dan Hardy), Karen (Jim) Swaen, Kim (Kathy) Sawasky, Geoff VanRemmen, Tom (Ann) VanRemmen, Bill Dallmann (Kathy Brehm); brothers and sister, Rev. Myron Kowalsky, Carol Pomeroy, Fred (Andrew) Kowalsky; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Bobbi Strait, Sheri Theres, Eric Dallmann; son-in-law, Michael Lennon; sisters, Geraldine (Kothe) Zimprich, Laurie Scholz, Mary Ahnen; brothers-in-law, Donald Kothe, Robert Scholz, Jerry Ahnen, John Pomeroy, Thomas Sawasky; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, a private mass for immediate family will be celebrated in honor of Elaine’s life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 12 pm at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2201 Northwestern Ave. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Masks are mandatory inside the church and please practice social distancing. Those not attending mass can view the livestream on Sacred Heart’s website at sacredheartracine.com. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 11AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jenny, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky Fund for Chronically Ill Children, C/O Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://action.alz.org/.
A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
