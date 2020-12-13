Elaine E. Longmore/ VanRemmen/Sawasky Nee: Kowalsky

1929—2020

Elaine Elizabeth Longmore, age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI. She was born in Racine on September 2, 1929, daughter of the late Fredrick and Constance (Nee: Kessler) Kowalsky.

Elaine was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1947. In her earlier years, she was employed by A & P Foods, D & E Tool and Die, and owner of Dairy Royal. On October 1, 1949, Elaine was united in marriage to Daniel Sawasky who preceded her in death on December 27, 1974. After several years, she was lucky enough to find love again and married Gordon VanRemmen on October 21, 1976, who preceded her in death on December 19, 1997. On August 2, 2002, Elaine was blessed to be united in marriage to Donald Longmore who preceded her in death on February 26, 2020.