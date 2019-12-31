Elaine E. Jensen

RACINE – 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday December 27, 2019. Elaine was born to Raymond and Erna (Peotter) Hanes on March 16, 1929 in Racine, WI. She graduated William Horlick High School in 1947. Elaine was united in marriage to Stanley A. Jensen on October 28th, 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. She was employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. (now AT&T) as a clerk from 1967-1988. Elaine was a very devout Christian. She spent time teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, attending Bible Study, serving on the church’s Alter Guild, as well as serving at the local meal site. Her joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included traveling, counted cross stitch and bingo.