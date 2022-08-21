Elaine Carol (Wahlen) Zickus

Elaine worked for Jacobson's for 15 years after her children were mostly grown. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with friends, driving state to state, playing cards, and baking. After retirement, Jim and Elaine enjoyed more than 15 years in Northern Wisconsin where they owned a cottage on a lake in Lac du Flambeau. They made new friends and enjoyed old friends while boating, fishing and exploring the Northwoods. They shared their joy of cabin life, campfires, boat rides and fishing with their children and grandchildren when they came to visit. Throughout her life Elaine baited hooks, untangled lines and cleaned many fish, no matter how small. More than anything, Elaine loved to be with her grandkids, whether she was taking them out to lunch, dinner, or going school shopping. In later years she enjoyed visiting with her great-grandchildren, chatting around her kitchen table, playing Uno and Yahtzee with them, and learning all about their lives.