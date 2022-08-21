Elaine Carol (Wahlen) Zickus

Feb. 9, 1933 - Aug. 11, 2022
Elaine Carol (nee: Wahlen) Zickus, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Elaine was born February 9, 1933, to Edward and Ruth (nee: Girven) Wahlen. On August 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to James T. Zickus. They raised 4 children and enjoyed life together for 64 years.
Elaine worked for Jacobson's for 15 years after her children were mostly grown. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with friends, driving state to state, playing cards, and baking. After retirement, Jim and Elaine enjoyed more than 15 years in Northern Wisconsin where they owned a cottage on a lake in Lac du Flambeau. They made new friends and enjoyed old friends while boating, fishing and exploring the Northwoods. They shared their joy of cabin life, campfires, boat rides and fishing with their children and grandchildren when they came to visit. Throughout her life Elaine baited hooks, untangled lines and cleaned many fish, no matter how small. More than anything, Elaine loved to be with her grandkids, whether she was taking them out to lunch, dinner, or going school shopping. In later years she enjoyed visiting with her great-grandchildren, chatting around her kitchen table, playing Uno and Yahtzee with them, and learning all about their lives.
She will be missed by her children, Peter (Jancy) Zickus, James (Karen) Zickus, Chris (Brig) Palomo, and William (Kelly) Zickus; grandchildren, Adam (Anne) Zickus, Laura (Steven) Bardouche, Brenda (Todd) Reddinger, David Zickus, Erin (Eric) Zickus, Daniel Zickus, Casey (Ben) Starling, Mike Zickus, Tim (Liz) Thielen, Joe Thielen, and Sarah (Frank) DeLoncker; sister-in-law, Maryellen Zickus; close friends and relatives, Penny Johnson, John and Roseanne Lease, Tim Thomas and Bill and Joann TeVrucht; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, James Zickus, all of her siblings, and her granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Thielen.
Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Elaine will be laid to rest at Holy Cross in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
