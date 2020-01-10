Elaine C. Stephens

October 12, 1932—January 4, 2020

Age 87 of Union Grove passed away January 4, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House, Wauwatosa. Elaine was born October 12, 1932 to Henry and Olga (nee Sondergaard) Stephens in Racine, WI. Her early life was spent in Sparta, then Elaine resided at Southern Colony where she worked various jobs, cleaning and doing laundry. Elaine also cleaned at the Franciscan Monastery in Burlington. For 27 years she was employed at C&D Foods, as a food processor, retiring in 1964.

Elaine was a very kind and generous person who loved to help others and spent her life serving others, in all compacities. Once you met Elaine, she left a lasting impression on you. Elaine is survived by the Rick Fonk family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Alice Koziel and a special friends Donna Slaughter.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends can visit at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Service. Private inurnment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Friends of Elaine would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora Zilber Hospice House and the staff of Aurora At Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.

