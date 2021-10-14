Dec. 29, 1940—Oct. 9, 2021
CLINTONVILLE—Elaine C. Janicek, age 80, of Clintonville, formerly Franksville, WI passed away October 9, 2021. Born in Racine December 29, 1940, the daughter of the late James and Jeanette (nee Brown) Haas.
She graduated from Horlick High School and later in life received an Associate Degree from Gateway Technical College in Computer Science. On April 23, 1960, she married Joseph M. Janicek, Sr.
Elaine worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha. After furthering her education, she also worked for the Village of Sturtevant offices, and after moving to Clintonville worked up until her passing at the Shell Gas Station. Elaine loved her horses, riding and falling off. She spent much time taking care of her other baby a 1969 Mach I Ford Mustang, attending car shows and doing burnouts. Elaine road 4 wheelers, shot trap, had fun with her bowling leagues and pool leagues. According to her family she knew how to live life to the fullest!
Sadly, missed by her loving husband Joe, Sr.; son Joe, Jr.; granddaughters: Alisha (Kyle) Bouchard, Amanda (Chris) Casey and Anna Janicek. Further survived by one precious two-year-old great-grandson Atlas; also her brothers and sisters survive her: Kathy (Joe) Sanders and James (Dawn) Haas; sister-in-law Anne (Tom) Hareng; and brother-in-law Anthony “Tony” (Carol) Janicek, Sr. Further survived by nieces, nephews; many other relatives and friends
Preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Kimmy Janicek.
Visitation and viewing Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mealy Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Services and Eulogy will begin at 12:00 Noon, burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, followed by family reception at Joe, Jr.’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Amazing Grace Equine Sanctuary, W4985 County Road FF, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020. If flowers are to be purchased “the Pink Peony” is suggested by the family: 262-514-3251 or purchase on our website www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
