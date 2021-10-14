Elaine C. Janicek

Elaine worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha. After furthering her education, she also worked for the Village of Sturtevant offices, and after moving to Clintonville worked up until her passing at the Shell Gas Station. Elaine loved her horses, riding and falling off. She spent much time taking care of her other baby a 1969 Mach I Ford Mustang, attending car shows and doing burnouts. Elaine road 4 wheelers, shot trap, had fun with her bowling leagues and pool leagues. According to her family she knew how to live life to the fullest!