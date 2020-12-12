February 1, 1932—December 5, 2020
WAUTOMA—Elaine A. Kammerait, 88, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Racine on February 1, 1932 to John and Ida (nee, Gundermann) Warling. On September 11, 1954 she was united in marriage to the late William (Bill) Kammerait and they celebrated sixty-four years together prior to his passing in 2018.
Elaine graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine. She worked in various capacities as secretary and administrative assistant at Modine Mfg., the YMCA, and for a local psychiatrist. She volunteered for many years at the Racine Thrift Shop and the Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, serving on the Altar Guild and the Ladies Aid. Her most important position, though, was her love of cooking and baking for her family. Her cakes, pies, and chocolate chip cookies were everyone’s favorite!
After Bill’s retirement in 1993, the couple moved to Silver Lake in Wautoma, Wisconsin. They spent winters in Scottsdale, Arizona then Naples, Florida and summers in Wautoma, where they were members of Hope Lutheran Church for over 30 years. They enjoyed traveling and took their family on many vacations throughout the US and the world. Elaine was an avid tennis player and played in various tennis and golf leagues. Above all, she treasured her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and beating everyone at cards or Scrabble.
Elaine is survived by her son, Thomas (Jane) Kammerait, Mequon, WI and daughter, Judy (Rob Walejko) Puls of Wautoma, WI; her grandchildren Matthew (Audra) Kammerait of Elmhurst, IL, Sara (Colter) Harris of Dallas, TX, Caitlin Kammerait, Chicago, IL, Andy Puls of Cascade, WI and Will Kammerait of Denver, CO; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Grace, and Logan Kammerait as well as Olivia, Charlie, and August Harris. She is also survived by one beloved sister, Dorothy Hillerud of Yorkville, IL and a life-long dear friend Arlean Dupuis of Racine. She is further survived by numerous very special nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Besides her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily (John) Graff, Jeanette (Ted) Goetz, Mildred (William) Klepel and Adeline (Dan) Freiburger and one brother-in-law, Don Hillerud. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, H. Robert (Joanne) Kammerait, Ruth (Robert) Sonnen, and Lois (Kenny) Kilby.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and support.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Please send to: Elaine Kammerait Memorial, W6828 South Silver Lake Road, Wautoma, WI 54982. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
