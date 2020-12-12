February 1, 1932—December 5, 2020

WAUTOMA—Elaine A. Kammerait, 88, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Racine on February 1, 1932 to John and Ida (nee, Gundermann) Warling. On September 11, 1954 she was united in marriage to the late William (Bill) Kammerait and they celebrated sixty-four years together prior to his passing in 2018.

Elaine graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine. She worked in various capacities as secretary and administrative assistant at Modine Mfg., the YMCA, and for a local psychiatrist. She volunteered for many years at the Racine Thrift Shop and the Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, serving on the Altar Guild and the Ladies Aid. Her most important position, though, was her love of cooking and baking for her family. Her cakes, pies, and chocolate chip cookies were everyone’s favorite!