October 23, 1923 - January 20, 2021
Elaine A. Hansen, age 97, of Union Grove passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born October 23, 1923 in South Milwaukee, WI. Her early life was spent in South Milwaukee where she graduated from South Milwaukee High School.
On January 20, 1946 she was united in marriage to Norman Hansen. He passed away October 16, 1969. Following their marriage, they resided in Union Grove. Elaine was employed by Martin's Garage as a bookkeeper, retiring after 25 years of service. She was previously a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and then joined North Cape Lutheran Church. Elaine was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 171, for over 70 years. She had served as the past president of the Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time in the kitchen baking and cooking. For many years she hosted Sunday dinner for immediate family members that could attend. More than anything she treasured the time she could spend with her family; they meant the world to her.
Elaine is survived by and will truly be missed by her children: Donna Polston, Diane (Ron) Welch, Peter (Nancy) Hansen, Peggy (Chuck) Svoboda and Dan (Peggy) Hansen, all from the Union Grove area. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Karen (Bob) Benson, Amy (Tom) Mlot, Tom (Katie) Hansen, Neil (Mary) Welch, Chris Welch, Piper Hansen, Matt Hansen, Danelle (Dan) Davies, Heather (Michael) Morris, and Grayson and Sydney Catania, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Daniel L. Christensen, many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Lois (Bob) Swantz, Darcy (Tom) Dinauer, sister-in-law Thelma Christensen and son-in-law Wally Polston.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Timber Oaks and Oakridge Care Center for all their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00PM at North Cape Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
