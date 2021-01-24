Elaine A. Hansen

On January 20, 1946 she was united in marriage to Norman Hansen. He passed away October 16, 1969. Following their marriage, they resided in Union Grove. Elaine was employed by Martin's Garage as a bookkeeper, retiring after 25 years of service. She was previously a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and then joined North Cape Lutheran Church. Elaine was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 171, for over 70 years. She had served as the past president of the Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time in the kitchen baking and cooking. For many years she hosted Sunday dinner for immediate family members that could attend. More than anything she treasured the time she could spend with her family; they meant the world to her.