March 6, 1926—Sep. 8, 2021
Ejner J. Lie aka Einer Lee, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Ejner was born in Kolding, Denmark on March 6, 1926, son of the late Peter and Lydia (nee: Jensen) Lie and moved with his family to the United States when he was one year old.
During World War II, Ejner proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the Battleship Nevada and was directly involved with battles in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. To commemorate his service, he and his son recently went on the Honor Flight in Washington DC, a day he truly cherished. Following the war, he studied at the UW-Madison and earned a degree in Archeology. He then found the love of his life, Joyce M. White, and they were married on Valentine’s Day in 1953. They shared forty-three beautiful years together and raised three children: Christian, Lorelei and Lisa, before Joyce passed away in 1996.
Einer had a long career in the insurance business, starting with Bud Orth at Orth Realty, later Orth and Lee Insurance, and then Christensen and Lee Insurance before it ultimately evolved into Johnson Insurance. Always dedicated and invested in his work, Einer never truly retired until he was eighty-eight years of age. Amongst other clubs, he was most notably a longtime member of the Wisconsin Independent Insurance Agent Association. A voracious reader, Einer also enjoyed golf, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Einer will be dearly missed by his children: Christian (Linda) Lie, Lorelei (Allen) Goodman, Lisa (Davis) Driver; two grandchildren: Elizabeth (Clinton) Olley and Catherine Lie; great grandchildren: Christian and Evelyn Olley; his loving partner, Delores “Laurie” Belter; nephew, Rich (Christine) White; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Ejner was also preceded in death by his infant sisters: Mary and Karoline.
Private family services will be held. Memorials to the Honor Flight Network or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care.
