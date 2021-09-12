March 6, 1926—Sep. 8, 2021

Ejner J. Lie aka Einer Lee, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Ejner was born in Kolding, Denmark on March 6, 1926, son of the late Peter and Lydia (nee: Jensen) Lie and moved with his family to the United States when he was one year old.

During World War II, Ejner proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the Battleship Nevada and was directly involved with battles in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. To commemorate his service, he and his son recently went on the Honor Flight in Washington DC, a day he truly cherished. Following the war, he studied at the UW-Madison and earned a degree in Archeology. He then found the love of his life, Joyce M. White, and they were married on Valentine’s Day in 1953. They shared forty-three beautiful years together and raised three children: Christian, Lorelei and Lisa, before Joyce passed away in 1996.