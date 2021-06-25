Eisha “Nahomy” Figuereo-Colon, age 10, received her wings on Saturday June 19, 2021. Eisha was born in the Dominican Republic on January 7, 2011, daughter of Mirreyna Colon and Franklin Figuereo.

Eisha, also known as “Nahomy,” just finished the fourth grade at Giese Elementary School in Racine. A very artistic young lady, she loved drawing, painting, music, and playing the keyboard. She will be remembered fondly for her great smile, outgoing personality, her positive spirit, and her great love for her family.

Naomi will be dearly missed by her parents, Franklin and Mirreyna; her sister, Melanie; and her brothers, Bryan and Alexander; grandparents; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Road, on Monday June 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with A Celebration of Nahomi’s Life Service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

