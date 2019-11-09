Einer Ervin Scheuerman

Einer was born on September 14, 1923 in Racine, WI to John and Mabel (Buetow) Scheuerman. He married Mildred Walters on May 4, 1946. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2009. Einer served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in northern France during World War II. He worked for Walker Manufacturing in Racine. In 1978 Einer and Mildred moved to Whitewater Lake where they enjoyed many years of retirement. He liked flower gardening, music and traveling. Einer enjoyed recounting memories of their travels, and he loved being around young people.