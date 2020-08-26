Eileen R. Bednar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 18, 1943—August 22, 2020

RACINE—Eileen Ruth (nee: Cagle) Bednar, age77, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine on May 18, 1943 the daughter of the late George and Mildred (nee: Drummond) Cagle.

On June 24, 1961, Eileen was united in marriage to Edward Bednar who preceded her in death on January 28, 1996.

She was employed with Racine County Court Systems as an administrative assistant, retiring after many years of service. Eileen found great enjoyment in cooking, sewing, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Edward (Monica) Bednar of Franklin, WI and Lori Zold of Splendora, TX. Eileen is further survived by her grandchildren: Mike (Julie) Zold, Tyler (Fiancée Cheznay Dones) Zold, Sara (Kevin) Kaczkowski, Daniel (Michelle) Bednar and David (Kayla) Bednar, in addition to great grandchildren: Zoey, Avery, Greyson, Tatum and Edward.

In keeping with Eileen’s wishes, a private service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery next to her husband.