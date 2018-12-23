October 3, 1962—December 16, 2018
CLEARWATER, FL—Eileen Mary Ruppert passed away from cancer at Morton Plank Hospital in Clearwater, Florida on December 16, 2018.
Eileen was born October 03, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio to Roger and Eileen Ruppert nee Smith. Eileen attended St. Edward’s grade school and high schools in Racine, WI. Eileen is survived by her stepmother Marie Ruppert, Racine; brothers Mike, Dayton, Ohio; Nick (France) Milwaukee, WI; Tom (Leslie) McKinney, TX; and sister Anne (Kurt Carson) Kenosha, WI; aunt Clarice BIlliet (Harold) Shoreview, MN and Mary Jane Walter, Rochester, MN; many cousins and friend Kurt Opphenheimer.
There will be no funeral service per Eileen’s wishes. She donated her body for cancer research.
May Eileen rest in peace.
