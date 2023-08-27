April 29, 1934—Aug. 20, 2023

RACINE—Eileen M. Tarwid, 89 passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Riverview Village Senior Living, Menomonee Falls.

Eileen was born in Oshkosh on April 29, 1934 to Bill and Marie (nee: Lipke) Ackerman. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School.

In April of 1954, Eileen married the love of her life Eugene J. Tarwid. Sadly, he passed away on July 16, 2022.

Eileen was a homemaker to a loving husband, five children and all the pets.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen (David) Bowlby of Cape Coral, FL, Patricia (Rob Turner) Tarwid of Maysville, GA, Gerald (Margaret) Tarwid of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Carolyn (Ray) Sanchez of Ninety-Six, SC; her grandchildren: Michelle (Alex) Healy, Autumn (Torrey) Barrett, Ian Wilkinson, and Scarlett Salinas; her great-grandchildren: Amber (Zach), Cody (Anyssa), Tane, Talen, Torrey, Summer and Shianne; and her soon to be great-great-grandchild, Jax Healy, the son of Cody and Anyssa. (We were hoping for a five generations photo!) Eileen is further survived by her favorite nieces: Karen, Kris and Karla of Indiana and her numerous church friends from Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sweet daughter, Barbara, three sisters and one brother.

Funeral services for Eileen will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

