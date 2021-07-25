March 18, 1953 - July 17, 2021

FRANKSVILLE — Eileen A. Gales, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Oak Creek. She was born in Racine on March 18, 1953 to Thomas and Joanne (nee: Carlson) Dunk. Eileen was a graduate of Washington Park High School and attended U.W. Parkside. She was united in marriage to Randy Gales on March, 24, 1980 in Las Vegas, NV. Eileen enjoyed reading and gardening, most of all, she loved time spent with family and friends.

Surviving are her siblings: Michael (Diane) Dunk, Colleen (Cliff) Kogutkiewicz, Chris Dunk, Tom (Kerry "Sue") Dunk, Jim (Sara) Dunk; in-laws, Richard (Mary) Gales, Joanne Gales, Cindy Centell-Dunk and her special friend, Marty Gregory. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Randy on October 16, 2014; brother, Kevin Dunk; great niece, Kaylee LaBarber; sister-in-law, Susan Dunk; brother-in-law, Robert Gales and her parents.

In keeping with Eileen's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Seasons Hospice has been suggested.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Oak Creek for the loving care provided to Eileen.