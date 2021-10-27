August 21, 1918—October 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV—Effie Nelson Hjortness left this world 103 years young. She was born of Danish Parents and 13 brothers and sisters. She retired from Unified Schools, and was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, and active in Ives Grove and Johnson Park golf leagues.

She is survived by two children, Mark and Christine and preceded in death by husband, Larry.

There will be an internment at Graceland Cemetery on November 22, their anniversary. No service will be held at this time.