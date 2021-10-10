Edwin L. Kocke

December 12, 1957—October 4, 2021

RACINE—Surrounded by his family, Edwin LeRoy Klocke, “Eddie”, age 63, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at his home following a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Racine, December 12, 1957, son of the late LeRoy Klocke and Verna Camp Fought.

Eddie attended Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1975”. He enjoyed working as a commercial painter for over 25 years. On August 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to Kimber Lee Hesse. Eddie enjoyed being outdoors and staying busy lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Kimber; stepchildren: Eric (Amanda) Goodland, Kevin Goodland, Amber Goodland; grandson, Vincent Allen Gano; his brother, Richard (Tracey) Simpson; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Simpson.

Private family services will be held.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY