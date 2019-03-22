Try 3 months for $3
Edwin L. Holst Sr.

August 24, 1943—March 14, 2019

Edwin L. Holst Sr., age 75, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home.

Born in Fremont, Illinois on August 24, 1943, he was the son of Albert and Viola (nee Foote) Holst. He spent his early life in Union Grove, Wisconsin and attended Union Grove High School.

On June 12, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edwin was united in marriage to Audrey Zimdars. Audrey preceded him in death on September 18, 2009. Edwin worked as a mechanic for small engine repairs. He enjoyed watching Nascar and attending car shows with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Ed Holst Jr., Kimberly (Barry) Engel, Brian (Trisha) Holst and Jason (Sarah) Holst; grandchildren, Nicole, Megan, Sarah, Joseph, Elle, Emma and Paxton Holst; great-grandson, Finn; siblings, William (Barb) Holst and James Holst, sister-in-laws, Rita Branam and Lois Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, seven brothers and one sister, those being Pete, Ray, Harold, Albert, Donnie, John, Kenny and Bernice.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Kristina at Hometown Hospice and Homecare for her care and concern during this difficult time.

A visitation for Edwin will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from Noon until 2:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

