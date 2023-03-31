MT. PLEASANT—Edwin K. Danowski, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Howard Hasse and Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, April 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in thew church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the “RAM on the Road Program”. At the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, WI 53403. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.