Edwin J. Winkowski

MT. PLEASANT—Edwin Winkowski, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his residence on Sunday, January 1, 2023. His Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Sebastian’s Church, 3126 – 95th St. Sturtevant, WI, on Saturday, January 14th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the church, that day from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will follow. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.