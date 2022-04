RACINE—Because they always did everything together, a joint memorial celebration will be held for Ed and Shirley on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Preservation Hall on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a service Celebrating Ed and Shirley’s Life to start at 3:00 p.m.