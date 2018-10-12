Try 1 month for 99¢
Edwin A. Schrubbe

June 16, 1937—October 9, 2018

RACINE – Edwin A. Schrubbe, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

He was born in Yorkville on June 16, 1937, son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Née: Guenther) Schrubbe.Edwin was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Bonnie A. Leinbach, on August 31, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Edwin was a welder at Jacobsen Manufacturing in Racine until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and loved archery. Edwin’s other passion was for fishing. Above all, he cherished his family and treasured the time he was able to spend with them.

Edwin leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 55 years, Bonnie Schrubbe; children, Corrine Schrubbe, Cody Schrubbe, Dylan Schrubbe; brother Melvin (Marilyn) Schrubbe; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Edwin is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Ernest Schrubbe; daughter, Michelle Inez Schrubbe; sisters, Anita Harvey, and Mim (Richard) Pritchard.

A memorial celebration of Edwin’s life will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:00am, at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Memorials have been directed to the family.

