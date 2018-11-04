Edward Walter Pusch

January 5, 1935—October 29, 2018
Edward W. Pusch 83. Of Clearwater FL. died peacefully at home on October 29th, 2018.
He was born in Racine, WI. and moved to FL full time, in 2002 when he retired from Chrysler Motors Corporation. He is survived by his wife Barbara, Brother Jerry, 4 daughters, 2 sons, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Edward was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed wood working, fishing and reading. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic, and the drive to do better than he did.
