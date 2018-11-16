June 14, 1928—October 28, 2018
HAINES CITY, FL—Edward Stewart Kudrna, 90, passed away peacefully on
October 28, 2018, in Haines City, Florida.
He was born in Phillips, WI on June 14, 1928, the son of the late Edward J. Kudrna and Amanda and Alex Rogalsky. In Racine on September 5, 1957 Ed was united in marriage to his late wife Dorothy Felber. Together they owned and operated a family business, Central Saw and Mower Inc. for 32 years. Ed served in the Army in the Korean War and went on his Honor Flight on September 2015 with his son Jim. Along with owning Central Saw, Ed worked 20 years at Jacobsen’s and taught vocational school on small engines. Ed has traveled the world and even snowmobiled in Hawaii on Waikiki beach. He has spent his winters in Davenport, Florida for the last 22 years and was a full time resident at Center Crest Mobile Park.
Ed’s greatest joy however was being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Ed is survived by his children: Steve (Debra) Monosa, Jim (Vickie) Monosa, Kelly (Georgine) Kudrna and Keith Kudrna. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Carrie Ann Hogard, Robin Monosa, Robert Monosa, Jason (Laura) Monosa, Corrine (Dan) Pozel, Katie Kudrna, Eric (Lauren) Kudrna, Jessica (Mark) Meyers and Alex Kudrna and great grandchildren: Kayla Hagarty, Madison, Mathew and Sierra Hogard, Ashley Lensby, Tyler, Alexis, Emily and Colin Monosa, Lia and Carly Pozel. Edward is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Donna Graul, Joanne (Gerald) Makie, Donnie (Judy) Rogalsky and John (Sharon) Rogalsky. Sister and brother-in-laws: Lucille Enright, Dolores Damone, Beatrice (Alan) Schuster, Shirley Enright, Frank Felber, Robert Felber. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, daughter-in-law and grandson Gail and Joshua Kudrna, sister & brother-in-law Rosemary Vojtko and John St. Martin.
Edward’s memorial service will be held Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10:00 a. m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI, 53182, officiate Pastor Brit Windel. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Edward in a special way may direct memorials to the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Inc., P. O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.