September 30, 1942—August 20, 2021
Edward (Senor) (Valo) Martin age 78 passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Ed was born in McAllen, Texas on September 30, 1942 to the late Joel and Soledad Martin.
On April 28, 1973 he was married at Holy Name Church to the love of his life, Linda Urban. Ed was a proud iron worker with Iron Workers Local 8, Milwaukee and worked over 20 years with Bane-Nelson in Kenosha, retiring in 2002.
Among his interests, Ed shot pool for many years with north side pool league. He enjoyed shooting archery and was a lifetime member of RIB. Ed loved his yearly hunting trips in Northern Wisconsin and enjoyed camping with his family. Ed and Linda also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and to casinos in Wisconsin and Michigan. Ed loved watching the Green Bay Packers, never missing a game. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughters: Rebecca Delgato, Michelle Garcia and her fiance Chris Wall. Grandchildren: Marissa, Mateo, Melisa, Exzandria, Mariah, Marcello, Malaya and Addison; and Great-grandsons: Chance and Cash. He is also survived by sisters: Christina Benavidez of Rockport, Texas, Rebecca Gonzalez, Rosa Benavidez; two brothers: Romero (Maggie) Martin and Roy (Irene) Martin all of Indiana. Brothers-in-law: Fred (Lynn) Urban of St. Cloud, Florida, Dennis, Ed and John of Racine, Raul Garcia of Galveston, TX; sister-in-law Rosemary Urban of Clermont, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Guadalupe, Julie, and Racheal, brother Joel and brother-in-law Louis.
To honor Ed’s wishes, a private service was attended by immediate family.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101