September 30, 1942—August 20, 2021

Edward (Senor) (Valo) Martin age 78 passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Ed was born in McAllen, Texas on September 30, 1942 to the late Joel and Soledad Martin.

On April 28, 1973 he was married at Holy Name Church to the love of his life, Linda Urban. Ed was a proud iron worker with Iron Workers Local 8, Milwaukee and worked over 20 years with Bane-Nelson in Kenosha, retiring in 2002.

Among his interests, Ed shot pool for many years with north side pool league. He enjoyed shooting archery and was a lifetime member of RIB. Ed loved his yearly hunting trips in Northern Wisconsin and enjoyed camping with his family. Ed and Linda also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and to casinos in Wisconsin and Michigan. Ed loved watching the Green Bay Packers, never missing a game. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.