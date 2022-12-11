 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward Scribner Cobb

Edward Scribner Cobb

Feb. 28, 1934 - Nov. 23, 2022

RACINE - Edward Scribner Cobb, age 88, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on December 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1600 Summerset Drive. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Memorials are not required. See family if anyone wishes to make a gift.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
