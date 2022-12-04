Feb. 28, 1934—Nov. 23, 2022

RACINE—Edward Scribner Cobb, age 88, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

He was born in New York, NY, on February 28, 1934, to music-composing parents, the late Edward “Scribner” and Ida (nee: Bostelman) Cobb. He was a graduate of Collegiate High School and Columbia University where he earned a Ph.D in Psychology. Ed had a long career as a Behaviorist Psychologist, Professor and Researcher at Columbia, Bronx Community College, Hunter College and Lehman College. He published many articles on human and animal behavior. Ed served in the U.S. Army at Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL. During these years (1960) he married Vicki Wolf and together they had two sons, Theo and Josh mentioned below.

Ed’s life took a different turn when he began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. After getting baptized, he followed through for 46 years with a life of devotion, focused on educating people about the Bible. He wanted people to understand that its wonderful promises are true. Up until the time of his death, he was very passionate about conducting Bible studies with interested people and serving as an Elder in the Lockwood Park Congregation.

On March 13, 1993, he was united in marriage to Dr. Sarah Q. Travis (nee: Quisenberry) and together they continued the critical work of Bible education in New York City. In 1996, they moved to Racine, WI, to be near the grandchildren. Ed conducted many studies at Racine Correctional Institution as well as other studies. He will be remembered for his effective teaching ability, his kindness to all, and his loyalty to Jehovah and Jesus. He will be dearly missed by his family and by everyone who knew him.

Surviving are his wife, Sarah; sons: Theodore (Rachel) of Racine, Joshua (Judy) Cobb of Victor, NY; grandchildren: Abigail (James) Bockholt, Alexandria (Sim) Talanoa, Jonathan Cobb, Jillian Cobb; sister-in-law, Peggy Quisenberry; niece and nephew: Pam (Ed) Mellinger, Chris (Cheng-Sim) Hopkins and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan (Peter) Hopkins.

Funeral services will be held on December 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1600 Summerset Drive. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Memorials are not required. See family if anyone wishes to make a gift.

