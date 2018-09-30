Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Edward S. Tanner

July 19, 1937—September 22, 2018

NESHKORO- Edward S. Tanner, age 81 passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at his home.

He was born July 19, 1937 in Texas City, Texas, the son of Jesse and Pearl (Schoeppe) Tanner. He married Darlene O’Brien. Edward was employed as Layout Inspector at the former American Motors in Kenosha and retired from Chrysler Corp. after 31 years of service. He moved from Racine to rural Neshkoro in 1991. He loved his cabin in the woods and enjoyed reading and feeding the wildlife.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Tanner, Racine; five children, Laura Tanner, Clay Township, MI, Edward (Gladys) Tanner, Randy (Shelia) Tanner, Todd Tanner, and Jerry (Kristal) Tanner, all of Racine; grandchildren, Rachel (Chad) Stieve, Elizabeth Lucarelli, Andrew Tanner, Eric (Nicole) Tanner, Brittany Tanner (Frank Heeg), Edward Tanner III, Megan Lindemann, Sarah (Dale) Anderson, Abigail Tanner (Brian Jones), Melissa (Cody) Lawson, Jessie Tanner; great-grandchildren, Brynn, baby girl due Feb. 2019, Gianna, Zara, Paxton, Alexis, Hunter, Eben, and Annabella; a brother-in-law, Donald Jung. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by two sisters, Nancy Jung and Sylvia (Earl) Guernsey.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home, 3915 Douglas Ave., Racine. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Food and fellowship will follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to our brother Eddie for checking on Dad and his cabin. Your care of Dad allowed him extra years for all of us. For this, we are forever grateful.

