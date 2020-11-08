Edward R. Willis

October 25, 1938 – November 5, 2020

Racine – Edward Raymond Willis, age 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Edward was born in Racine on October 25, 1938 to the late Floyd and Mary (nee: Philbrick) Willis. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army from 1958-1963. On December 27, 1958, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Yvonne M. (nee: Schmitt) Willis. His heart was broken when she passed away on August 18, 2020.

With profound Christian faith, Edward & Yvonne had attended Calvary Memorial Church. A hard working man, he was employed as a machinist at Young Radiator for over 35 years and, at the same time, was the maintenance director for Lincoln Lutheran for over 25 years. A true outdoorsman, Edward enjoyed hunting & fishing and, later in life, peaceful countryside car rides with his beautiful wife. Above all, he loved spending time with his entire family.