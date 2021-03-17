 Skip to main content
Edward R. Drewitz
Edward R. Drewitz

May 2, 1946—March 12, 2021

RACINE—Edward R. Drewitz, entered eternal life on March 12, 2021, age 74, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Milwaukee on May 2, 1946. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 50 years Diane. Beloved father of Cory (Jeri), Nancy (Craig), and Edward (Jen). His Grandchildren Ashley (Andy), Matt, Noah, Lauren, Tyler, and Logan. Great grandchildren Evelyn, Rudy, and Teddy.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emily Drewitz, in-laws William and Ethel Soliwoda; son Ray, and grandson Cody. Also lovingly survived by other relatives and many friends.

Ed was a master carpenter and a proud member of Carpenters Local 161. He loved his trade and was the happiest when he was building and fixing something. He built his family home in Waterford on Jacobs Rd. where they lived for 48 years. He was happy to always help anyone who needed his talent. His work was always perfection. He proudly served in the US Army in the Vietnam conflict.

The family would like to thank Dr. Parish and the staff at Ascension Hospital in Milwaukee for all their wonderful care during this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105) on Friday March 19th, 2021 at 2:30, due to other obligations of St. Thomas Church. Visitors may stay after service and an open house visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery (621 Beck Drive Waterford, WI 53185) on Saturday March 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Ed will be forever missed!

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185

262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net

