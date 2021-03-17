May 2, 1946—March 12, 2021

RACINE—Edward R. Drewitz, entered eternal life on March 12, 2021, age 74, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Milwaukee on May 2, 1946. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 50 years Diane. Beloved father of Cory (Jeri), Nancy (Craig), and Edward (Jen). His Grandchildren Ashley (Andy), Matt, Noah, Lauren, Tyler, and Logan. Great grandchildren Evelyn, Rudy, and Teddy.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emily Drewitz, in-laws William and Ethel Soliwoda; son Ray, and grandson Cody. Also lovingly survived by other relatives and many friends.

Ed was a master carpenter and a proud member of Carpenters Local 161. He loved his trade and was the happiest when he was building and fixing something. He built his family home in Waterford on Jacobs Rd. where they lived for 48 years. He was happy to always help anyone who needed his talent. His work was always perfection. He proudly served in the US Army in the Vietnam conflict.

The family would like to thank Dr. Parish and the staff at Ascension Hospital in Milwaukee for all their wonderful care during this difficult time.