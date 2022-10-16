 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward R. Bartoszuk

Edward R. Bartoszuk

Aug. 22, 1949 – Oct. 13, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Edward R. Bartoszuk, 73, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

A celebration of Edward’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to the Royal Family Kids Camp. Please see the full obituary on the funeral home website.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

