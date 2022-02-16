Feb. 14, 1942 - Jan. 31, 2022

PALM HARBOR, FL - Edward Peterson, age 79, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Palm Harbor, Florida on January 31, 2022.

He was born in Racine on February 14, 1942, to Herman and Margaret (Jurewicz) Peterson. He attended St. Rose Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1960.

His passion for music led him to study at schools and conservatories in Milwaukee and Chicago. He was a gifted and accomplished musician (piano and organ) and had a long career as an organist and choir director at churches in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, San Juan Puerto Rico, and Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

In retirement, his passion for music never abated. He continued to practice 2-3 hours a day, gave piano and organ lessons to a select group of students, and was heavily involved with the American Guild of Organists and Greater Pinellas Music Teachers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Marsh Peterson in 2007; sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Mickey Lossin; as well his close friend, David in Puerto Rico whom he felt was the son he never had.

He is survived by his brother, Dan (Donna) Peterson and their children: Eric (Jenny) Peterson, Christian (Bonnie) Peterson and Angie Peterson, his brother, Tony (Gloria) Peterson and his children: Lonnie (Blanca) Peterson and Jeana (Bob) Rendek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

David C. Gross Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, Florida is handling arrangements.

A memorial is being planned and will be announced in the coming weeks.