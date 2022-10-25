Dec. 19, 1948—Oct. 19, 2022

Edward P. Strommen, Sr. of Caledonia, called home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, age 73yrs. Beloved husband of the late Susan “Susie” (nee Lewandowski). Dear father of Eddy (Cassandra) and Al Strommen. Loving grandfather of Ciara, Carsyn, Chaise, and Ethan. Brother of Sandy (Joe) Fliess, Danny (Joy) Strommen, Susie (Jim) Koloske, Todd (Becky) Strommen, and Becky Sadler Limbach. Brother-in-law of Rick (Terrie) Lewandowski, Kay Strommen and Linda Strommen. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ST LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH 13207 Co. Rd. G (I94 and Hwy G) from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Ed was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowman Club and enjoyed playing cards.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, WI