RACINE – Edward Paul Shamshoian, 68, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Funeral services for Ed will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, Racine WI on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Graceland Cemetery and celebration of Eddie’s life to follow. Relatives and friends are also invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
