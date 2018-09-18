Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Edward N. Chamberlain

RACINE—On Friday, September 14th, 2018, Edward N. Chamberlain passed away at the age of 78.

Ed was born in Los Angeles on September 18th, 1939, son of the late Ernest and Pauline “Polly” (Nee: Gordon) Chamberlain. The family relocated to Racine to work for Case Company in the late 1950’s. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and spent his career working in Real Estate. In 1968, he married Mary Mucklin. They raised two sons, Matthew and Joel.

He is survived by his immediate family, Mary, Matthew and Joel; grandchildren, Matthew and Lexi; his sister Polly (David Goldman), several nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

A special thank you to the caring staff from Wheaton Franciscan and Willowcrest Care Center.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edward N. Chamberlain
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments