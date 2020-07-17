Edward L. Stuebe
SHAWANO – Formerly of Racine/Edward L. Stuebe, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shawano, WI. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the funeral home website Edward Stuebe page. Groups of 75 will be observed. Please wear a mask.

Please see Sunday’s paper or the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

