SHAWANO – Formerly of Racine/Edward L. Stuebe, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shawano, WI. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the funeral home website Edward Stuebe page. Groups of 75 will be observed. Please wear a mask.