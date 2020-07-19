September 29, 1933 – July 12, 2020
SHAWANO, Formerly of Racine – Edward L. Stuebe, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shawano, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born in Racine on September 29, 1933, son of the late Carlos and Mary (nee: Coulthart) Stuebe.
On October 11, 1952 at Grace Baptist Church, he was united in marriage to Adeline E. Nelson. They shared sixty-three beautiful years together before Adeline passed away in 2015. Ed was employed as a Racine County Sheriff Deputy for nine years then served as a special investigator for the DA’s office for three years. After leaving the Sheriff’s Department, Ed went into business for himself then worked at J.I. Case Co for twenty years before retiring in 1993. He was a past International President of UCT, where he enjoyed his travels with Adeline across the U.S. and Canada. Ed enjoyed playing in his golf leagues and was still pitching softball at the age of 72. An outgoing individual, Ed will be best remembered for his great love for his family and his jovial personality. He was “Santa” to the children of family and friends as well as UCT children for many years. During the social unrest in the late 60’s, Ed served as moderator to help resolve differences in Racine. He was a fair and honest man who always had his fellow citizens’ best interests in mind.
After retiring, Ed and Addie moved to the Clintonville area. Always one to keep busy, Ed served on the Belle Plaine zoning committee, started a weekly card club for the area retirees, helped organize the township records, and served as an elections volunteer. He will also be missed by the Cloverleaf Lakes Protective Association where he helped with communications, boat water foliage control, and the Gibson Island project. Ed was always quick to lend a hand and get involved.
Ed will be dearly missed by his children, Dianna (Richard) Wolfe, Daniel Stuebe, Cynthia (William) Krewal, Kathleen (John) Hoffman, David Stuebe; nine grandchildren, Deborah (John) Moore, Denise Wolfe, Jeffrey (Kristy) Stuebe, Steven (Jenni) Stuebe, Candice Krewal, Christina Hoffman, Jamie (Brandon) Schmaling, Maden Stuebe, Jowell (Daniel) Giovanelli; nine great-grandchildren, Sean, Kayla, Thomas, Danielle, Desirea, Alex, Olivia, Sophia, and Adeline, with another expected in December; brother, Thomas (Eileen) Stuebe, and sister Carol St. James; sister-in-law, LaVerne Thurmann; brother-in-law, Ronald Nelson; dear nieces and nephews, other relatives and many, many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers–in-law James Thurmann and Jerry St. James, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Donald Schneider.
The family extends our heartfelt thanks to Cindy, Kathy and Richard for their loving care of our Dad for 2 years, and to our sister Cindy and her husband Bill for the many hours they spent visiting with and advocating for our Dad these past 3 years.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Warren Williams officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Groups of 75 will be observed. Please wear a mask. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select Edward Stuebe page, select services, and select live stream.
Donation suggestions to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research or UCT Charities, 1801 Watermark Dr. Ste 100 Columbus, OH 43215.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
