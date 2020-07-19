Edward L. Stuebe

On October 11, 1952 at Grace Baptist Church, he was united in marriage to Adeline E. Nelson. They shared sixty-three beautiful years together before Adeline passed away in 2015. Ed was employed as a Racine County Sheriff Deputy for nine years then served as a special investigator for the DA’s office for three years. After leaving the Sheriff’s Department, Ed went into business for himself then worked at J.I. Case Co for twenty years before retiring in 1993. He was a past International President of UCT, where he enjoyed his travels with Adeline across the U.S. and Canada. Ed enjoyed playing in his golf leagues and was still pitching softball at the age of 72. An outgoing individual, Ed will be best remembered for his great love for his family and his jovial personality. He was “Santa” to the children of family and friends as well as UCT children for many years. During the social unrest in the late 60’s, Ed served as moderator to help resolve differences in Racine. He was a fair and honest man who always had his fellow citizens’ best interests in mind.