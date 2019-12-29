December 31, 1924 – December 22, 2019

RACINE – Edward Kaprelian, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on December 31, 1924, son of the late Khoren and Nuvart Kaprelian.

Edward was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Rose Madaghian, on February 9, 1946, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church on State St. It was the first wedding at the church after World War II and was a double wedding with Rose’s sister Mary and Ben Kamakian.

Ed’s first job was selling newspapers on the corner of N. Prospect and E. North Avenue in Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Journal. He served in World War II in the Merchant Marines and participated in the invasion of Normandy on the Charles Morgan Liberty Ship that arrived at Utah Beach.

Edward owned and operated Kaprelian Carpet Service, working for Buffham’s in Racine and Apyan Rug in Kenosha. He also worked for Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1986. In his retirement he helped at Act II, the resale shop that his wife, Rose, owned until 2008.

