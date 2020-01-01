Edward Kaprelian
Edward Kaprelian

December 31, 1924 – December 22, 2019

RACINE – Edward Kaprelian, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, Racine, with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Mesrob Church.

