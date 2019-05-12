December 14, 1920—May 3, 2019
Edward J. Tiles Sr., age 98 of Oshkosh, died on May 3, 2019 at Eden Meadows.
He was born on December 14, 1920 in Racine, a son of Paul and Ellen (Walek) Tiles. On November 9, 1946 he married Casimira Cieslukowski in Racine. She preceded him in death on April 23, 1997.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served during WWII. After leaving the service, he owned and operated the Sanitary Meat Market and the Bizzy Bee Meat Market in Racine until his retirement in 1978. He spent many happy years of retirement in Cape Coral, FL and in Little River, SC. He moved back to WI in 2013 to be near family.
He is survived by his children Edward J. (Pam) Tiles Jr., Walter J. (Becky) Tiles, Anna (Barry) Favor, his grandchildren Kristen (Chris Morris) Tiles, Erik (Cheri) Tiles, Brad (Rhonda) Favor, great grandchildren Kenzi and Rhys Favor, and one sister Ellen Chaffe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his brother Paul (Lois) Tiles and one brother-in-law Ray Chaffe.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Eden Meadows for their tender care during the past year, to Generations Hospice, and to others important to his happy and healthy time living in Oshkosh.
