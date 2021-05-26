RACINE—Edward J. Plagemann went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2021. Age 71 years. Loving husband of Suzanne (nee LeGrand) for almost 47 years. Loving dad of Douglas (Kelly) and Ruth (Jeremy) Sohre. Proud Papa of Connor, Carson, Keyari, Landon, and Noah. Dear brother of Mary (Michael) Frank and the late Walter (Sandy) Plagemann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.