July 20, 1949—May 23, 2021
RACINE—Edward J. Plagemann went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2021. Age 71 years. Loving husband of Suzanne (nee LeGrand) for almost 47 years. Loving dad of Douglas (Kelly) and Ruth (Jeremy) Sohre. Proud Papa of Connor, Carson, Keyari, Landon, and Noah. Dear brother of Mary (Michael) Frank and the late Walter (Sandy) Plagemann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Ed will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI from 4 PM until the time of Funeral Services at 5 PM.
Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 081606 Racine, WI 53406 are appreciated.