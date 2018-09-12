January 6, 1926—September 8, 2018
MILWAUKEE—Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, September 8, 2018. Age 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (nee Wayerski). Loving father of Edward J., Jr. (Karen), Diane (Dr. Rick) White, Donald (Sonja), and the late Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Malek. Dear grandfather of Edward J., III (Donna) Malek, Lisa (Bill) Harshbarger, Stefan Hertel, Naomi Hertel, Casey (Ashley) Malek, Lindsey (Matt) Budnik, Taylor, Marissa and Kaitlyn Malek. Brother of Lavern (Andy) Setum and the late John and late Raymond Malek. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd) 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of S.C. Johnson Wax Company. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to bvfh.net.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Homes
262-679-1444 or 414-546-4342
