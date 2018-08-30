Subscribe for 17¢ / day

May 29, 1927—August 29, 2018

WATERFORD—Edward J. Hayek, 91, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his residence.

Born in Racine on May 29, 1927, he was the son of Tobias and Harriet (nee Fischer) Hayek Jr. He spent his early life in Racine where he graduated high school. He attended University of Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Electrical Engineering. Edward later furthered his education in Mechanical Engineering.

On June 27, 1953, in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Donna Gill. Following their marriage they made their home in Racine. Then they moved to the 8 Mile Road where he built his first home. Donna preceded him in death on July 14, 1999. Edward worked as an design engineer for General Motors, Figge International and building management for the University of Wisconsin Parkside. He also designed industrial laundry equipment and bottling equipment. Edward was a Hunters Safety Instructor for 20 years and was the church organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover for 6 years.

Edward is survived by his sister Joyce (Mike) Goulais and his children, Kitty (Wayne) Friend, Tina “Chris” (William) Zache and Paul Hayek; daughter-in-law Marcia Hayek; grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Jurgens, Shawn (Megan) Jurgens, Steven Hayek, Lisa Hayek, Dan (Katy) Zache, Dawn Zache, Kari (Brian) Kristensen, Katie (Ben) Janik, Tony Friend, Brad Friend and Cory (Suzanne) Friend; and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Michael and John Hayek, sister Eileen Hayek.

The family would like to thank the friends and family that gave them support during this time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. Burial will take place at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery in Franklin following the service.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edward J. Hayek
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments