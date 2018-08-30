May 29, 1927—August 29, 2018
WATERFORD—Edward J. Hayek, 91, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his residence.
Born in Racine on May 29, 1927, he was the son of Tobias and Harriet (nee Fischer) Hayek Jr. He spent his early life in Racine where he graduated high school. He attended University of Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Electrical Engineering. Edward later furthered his education in Mechanical Engineering.
On June 27, 1953, in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Donna Gill. Following their marriage they made their home in Racine. Then they moved to the 8 Mile Road where he built his first home. Donna preceded him in death on July 14, 1999. Edward worked as an design engineer for General Motors, Figge International and building management for the University of Wisconsin Parkside. He also designed industrial laundry equipment and bottling equipment. Edward was a Hunters Safety Instructor for 20 years and was the church organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover for 6 years.
Edward is survived by his sister Joyce (Mike) Goulais and his children, Kitty (Wayne) Friend, Tina “Chris” (William) Zache and Paul Hayek; daughter-in-law Marcia Hayek; grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Jurgens, Shawn (Megan) Jurgens, Steven Hayek, Lisa Hayek, Dan (Katy) Zache, Dawn Zache, Kari (Brian) Kristensen, Katie (Ben) Janik, Tony Friend, Brad Friend and Cory (Suzanne) Friend; and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Michael and John Hayek, sister Eileen Hayek.
The family would like to thank the friends and family that gave them support during this time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. Burial will take place at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery in Franklin following the service.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.