Try 3 months for $3
Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik III

March 5, 1947—April 15, 2019

RACINE—Edward J. “Butch” Kovacik III, 72, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 15, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will follow the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Sunday’s paper, or our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorfcrematory.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik III
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments