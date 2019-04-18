March 5, 1947—April 15, 2019
RACINE—Edward J. “Butch” Kovacik III, 72, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 15, 2019.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will follow the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
