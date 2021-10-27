Edward J. "Butch" Boldt

May 26, 1951 - October 17, 2021

RAYMOND - Edward J. Boldt passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, age 70 years. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Asmann) for 53 years. Dear father of Jeremy (Sheila) Boldt and Jessie (Terry) Harris. Grandfather of Rachel (Will), Michelle, Tyler, Sierra, and Paige. Great grandfather of Kayla. Son of Agnes and the late Edward Boldt. Brother of Linda (Jim) Kujac, Bobby (the late Sharon) Boldt, Gary (Donna) Boldt, and Randy Boldt. Brother-in-law of Sheryl (Tom) Michel. Preceded in death by his siblings: Diane (Bill) Savage, Dennis Boldt, and Brian Boldt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM and on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery.

Butch worked at InSinkErator for 30 years and loved spending his free time up north hunting and at the Mill with the guys. Ed was also a member at St. John's Lutheran Church-Oakwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church Oak Creek or the American Heart Association , are appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES