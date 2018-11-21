Try 3 months for $3

September 25, 1918—November 18, 2018

RACINE—Edward Henry Muzenski, age 100, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

He was born in Racine, September 25, 1918, son of the late Walter and Lottie (nee: Kancuzewski) Muzenski and was a lifelong resident.

Ed graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1936” and proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. On March 30, 1940, at St. Lucy Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Rose Valente. Together they shared 78 years before Rose passed away earlier this year on April 30th. Ed was employed by the City of Racine Park and Rec Department for over 30 years retiring in 1980. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Ed enjoyed golfing, skiing and gardening. He was very handy and was able to fix just about anything. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandy (Joe) Domanik of Franklin; grandchildren, Michael Domanik of Colorado, Nicole (Brad) Wagner of Brookfield; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ava, and Ryan Wagner; in-laws, Mary (Ray) Stevens, Vilma (the late Jack) Christiansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Raymond, John (Gladys), Frank (Elaine), Marie (George) Kolanowski, Clara (Gilbert) Keller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 24, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living and to Hospice Alliance for all of their loving and compassionate care.

