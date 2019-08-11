February 5, 1935—July 25, 2019
RACINE—Edward Hamilton Hunt Jr of Racine, WI passed away July 25, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. He was 84 yrs old. He was born Feb 5, 1935 at Swedish Hospital, in Brooklyn NY. He is survived by his wife Eleanore W. Hunt, children Sherry Strunk of Hilliard, OH; Elizabeth Rosenberg (Dr. Dean Rosenberg) of Racine, WI; John Hunt (Donna Hunt) of Union Grove, WI; Grandchildren Sondra Rosenberg, Claire Rosenberg, Adam Hunt, Ethan Hunt, Kimberly Peterson (Ross Peterson); and Great Grandchild Levi Peterson and a Brother David G Hunt (Audrey) of Centreville, VA. He was preceded in death by his Father Edward Hamilton Hunt Sr, and Mother Alice Gove Hunt.
Ed served in the US Air Force from 1957-1963. He was a graduate of Penn State University class of 1957 where he studied Animal Husbandry and where he met his wife Eleanore (Elie). He married Elie in 1959 at the Valley Forge Chapel in PA. He remained very active with Penn State Alumni events over the years. After the Air Force, Ed was employed by the PA Farm Bureau; Badger Northland in Kaukauna, WI; Jacobsen Textron in Racine, WI; and in 1980 became owner of Aaron Mfg and Belvedere Corp in Racine. Among Ed’s many accomplishments, he was a Volunteer Fireman in the 50’s with the Jefferson Fire Dept. in Jeffersonville, PA. He also was active with Racine Fire Belle’s, and owned 2 older model Fire Engines himself. Honors in Business, Civic and Service Organizations included President of the Reading, PA Jaycee’s; The Berks Agricultural Ext Service, WI Job Service Council, and the creation of the WI Job Centers.
Funeral Services will be Monday Aug 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Racine WI. Visitation will be from 10-11am with a service following at 11am. In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to the Veterans Outreach of WI.
The Family would like to say a special Thank you to all the Staff at Ridgewood Care Center.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
