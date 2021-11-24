Edward H. Borske

June 12, 1947—Nov. 20, 2021

ALVIN—Edward H. Borske, age 74, of Alvin WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 20, 2021, while doing what he so much enjoyed, being outdoors and in the woods.

He was born on June 12, 1947, in Stambaugh, MI, the son of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Meyers) Borske. Ed attended the Elvoy School, graduating from Iron River High School with the Class of 1965.

Ed was drafted in the US Army in 1967 serving in Vietnam. When he returned, Ed married Jeanne Nation on December 27, 1969, in Kenosha. Becoming an immediate father to Robert and Donald Wagner. They also had two more children; Michael and Patrick Borske.

He was employed as a Mechanic for SC Johnson for 32 years.

He and Jeanne retired in 2005 and did more of what he enjoyed, traveling. Over the years his travels took him around the world to places like Australia, China, Europe, and Mexico. He also loved the United States, traveling to more places than we can mention.

Ed was an avid outdoors man, thoroughly enjoying hunting and fishing. He was also a top sportsman in trapshooting. He belonged to the Amateur Trapshooting Association and was a member of a number of clubs including Gateway Gun Club, Boulder Junction Shooting Range, Long Lake Gun Club, Dunbar Sports Club, Wisconsin Sportsman Association, and Fox Valley Trap Club.

Ed is survived by his loving companion, Wanda Childers; his sister, Mary Borske; his brother, Mike (Nan) Borske; his sons: Robert (Cheri) Wagner, Donald Wagner, Michael (Melanie) Borske and Patrick Borske; his five grandchildren: Kelsey (Victor) Aiello, Kia Wagner, Cody Wagner, Michaela Borske, and Theresa Delhorn; six great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Private interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Alvin, WI.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Edward H. Borske online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.