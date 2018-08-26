Subscribe for 17¢ / day

October 22, 1926—August 15, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT—Edward George Wergin, 91, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Brookdale Senior Living of Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 22, 1926, in Milwaukee, to the late George and Margaret Wergin; he graduated from North Division High School in 1944. In 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific during WWII.

In 1951, he married the love of his life, Dyan Mary Olson, and in 1952, had a son, Randy. They lived in Milwaukee until 1989, and then moved to Mount Pleasant. They spent 67 wonderful years together. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2018.

Edward worked more than 39 years and retired from the Milwaukee Fire Department in 1989. He was a member of the American Legion Milwaukee Fire-Fighter Post #426. Ed was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, and his love of reading and music. Ed and his wife Dyan loved to golf with friends and family. They also filled their retirement years by spending the winter months in Panama City Beach. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and was especially proud of his grandchildren, Christopher and Kerri.

He is survived by his son, Randy (Susan); two grandchildren, Christopher (Allison), and Kerri Nicholson (Kevin); and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Natalie, and Tessa.

Preceding him in death are three siblings, Audrey, Myrtle Anderson, and Lucille Drescher.

A celebration of life was held for Edward at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

