Edward G. Floyd

He attended Wm. Horlick High School and left early to join the service. “Class of 1942”. Ed proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army during World War II stationed in the European Theater. Following the war, Ed married the love of his life Marie Vassallo on August 4, 1945 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where he was a lifelong member. They shared nearly fifty-four beautiful years together and raised five children before Marie preceded him in death in 1999. Through the years Ed was employed with InSinkErator, Turnstyle, Jewel and Massey-Harris. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed gardening, reading, golfing, playing cribbage and cards and listening to music, with Frank Sinatra as his favorite. A Wisconsin sports fan, Ed especially enjoyed the Brewers and Packers. Above all, he immensely loved his time spent with his family following retirement.